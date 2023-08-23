Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in early morning incident

WABIGOON – The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is actively probing a significant single vehicle collision that occurred in Wabigoon, sparking concerns over road safety.

Collision Incident

On the morning of August 20, 2023, just moments before 9:00 a.m., the Dryden OPP Detachment, in conjunction with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), swiftly responded to reports of a single vehicle collision. The incident unfolded at the intersection of Johnson Road and Cemetery Road in Wabigoon.

Injuries and Response

The driver of the involved motor vehicle sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital by ORNGE for treatment. The injuries have been categorized as life-threatening, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Ongoing Investigation

To establish the precise circumstances surrounding this collision, the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) and Crime units have been activated. Their comprehensive investigation aims to uncover the underlying causes and potential contributing factors.

Seeking Information

The OPP is urging anyone with information pertaining to this incident or any related details to come forward. You can reach out to the OPP directly at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to maintain anonymity, Crime Stoppers is also an option, reachable at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

