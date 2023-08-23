Today: A Mix of Clouds and Showers

Greetings to all in Armstrong and Whitesand! Today, our skies are embracing a cloudy ensemble with a 40% chance of rain showers. Keep your umbrellas nearby just in case. The temperature is set to reach a comfortable 20°C, and the UV index remains moderate at 5.

Tonight: Evening Showers

As night falls, the clouds will persist, bringing a 60% chance of showers in the evening. So, if you have outdoor plans, you might want to have a backup in mind. The night’s low is expected to be around 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Sneak Peek: Cloudy and a Slight Chance of Showers

Looking ahead to Thursday, the overcast conditions persist with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 21°C.

