Current Wildfire Status 34 Active Fires

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildland Fire Report – There are currently 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 1 is not under control, 4 are under control, and 29 are being observed.

New Fire Incidents Today

Sudbury 43: Confirmed this afternoon. It was a 0.1-hectare fire located on the north end of Lovering Lake, about 2 kilometers east of Hwy 69. It is now out.

Confirmed this afternoon. It was a 0.1-hectare fire located on the north end of Lovering Lake, about 2 kilometers east of Hwy 69. It is now out. Hearst 16: Also confirmed this afternoon. It’s a 1.5-hectare fire located 3 kilometers north of McKnight Lake and 6 kilometers northwest of Richter Lake. It is not under control.

Wildfire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region today. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our interactive map.

Smoke Forecast: For individuals interested in observing smoke forecasts, visit FireSmoke.ca to access current and forecast conditions. Any individual concerned about health impacts of smoke can contact Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Fireworks Safety Reminder: While fireworks are exciting, practice fire safety! You are responsible if hot residue from your fireworks starts a wildland fire and could be held responsible for the cost of putting it out. Consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own.

Waterbomber Safety: When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

How to Report a Wildland Fire: To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.