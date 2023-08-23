Current Wildfire Status 30 Active Fires

DRYDEN – WILDLAND FIRE Report – At the time of this update, there are 30 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 2 are being held, 8 are under control, and 20 are being observed.

New Fire Incidents

Kenora 40: Confirmed Tuesday evening and called out Wednesday morning. Located about 4.7 kilometers north of Big Sand Lake and 22.1 kilometers east of Highway 525.

Wildfire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard varies across the Northwest Region, ranging from low to high. Specific levels include:

Low fire hazard: Marathon, Thunder Bay, Lake Nipigon, and Fort Frances.

Moderate fire hazard: Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout.

Far North varies between moderate and high fire hazard levels.

Smoke Forecast: Parts of the Northwest Region may be impacted by smoke drift from Western Canada. For individuals interested in observing smoke forecasts, visit FireSmoke.ca to access current and forecasted smoke conditions. Any individual concerned about the health impacts of smoke can contact Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Waterbomber Safety Reminder: When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, and stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, and stay clear of forest fires.

How to Report a Wildland Fire: To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.