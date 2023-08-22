Today: Clouds and Chance Claps

Greetings to the vibrant communities of Vermilion Bay & Dryden! This day promises a celestial dance of thick clouds, with a 30% chance they might shed their weight as rain. And as the afternoon unfurls, be ready for the sky’s dramatic crescendo: the possibility of a thunderstorm. Today’s thermometer readings peak at 23°C, but the embrace of humidity might make it feel like a warmer 27°C. And for those with plans under the open sky, the UV index is at a strong 7, so gear up with sun protection.

Tonight’s Rendition: Distant Drums and Rain’s Embrace

As the sun dips below the horizon, expect a mix of showers possibly accompanied by the distant drums of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will settle at a pleasant 13°C, making for a comfortable, albeit damp, evening.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: A Familiar Tune with a Thunderous Twist

Wednesday seems to be echoing today’s song. Clouds reign supreme, with a 60% likelihood of showers. And as the afternoon draws to a close, the sky might just gift us another performance with the chance of a thunderstorm. The day is set to warm up to 21°C, but thanks to our ever-present humidex, it might feel more like 26°C. While the UV index drops to a moderate 5, it’s still advisable to arm oneself against the sun’s rays.

