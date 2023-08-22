THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) has recently expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of Sarah Lewis. This move is expected to amplify the board’s capabilities and bring forth a wealth of experience in economic development.

Barry Streib, the Chair of the Thunder Bay CEDC Board of Directors, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Lewis to our team at the Thunder Bay CEDC. Her vast background in economic development is a valuable asset that promises to bolster our ongoing initiatives for a sustainable future in Thunder Bay.”

Sarah Lewis is not new to the economic development domain. With a robust career spanning 15 years, she has been instrumental in setting up economic and workforce development departments in diverse environments, from municipal leadership roles to academic settings. Lewis’s holistic approach encompasses strategic planning, fostering engagement among a myriad of stakeholders, and ensuring that her initiatives promote principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Her most recent endeavors include working with Deloitte Canada, where she masterminded strategic planning projects for cities like Waterloo and Oakville. Not stopping there, Lewis also took the lead in research projects for the City of St. John’s and played a pivotal role in the implementation of Upskill Canada, a prominent nationwide training program.

In addition to her expansive skill set, Lewis’s affiliations with reputable bodies such as the International Economic Development Council and the Economic Developers Association of Canada emphasize her dedication to the field. With her at the helm, the Thunder Bay CEDC Board is set for strategic guidance anchored in tangible outcomes.