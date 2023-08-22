Barbecuing is not just about grilling steaks, burgers, or sausages. Adventurous chefs have taken grilling to the next level by throwing some of the most unexpected items onto the BBQ.

From fruit to dessert, and even more peculiar options, barbecuing has no bounds.

Here are some of the most unusual things you can throw on the grill and recipes to get you started.

1. Watermelon Steaks and “Hula Burgers”

Searing Summer Sweetness

Ray Kroc of McDonalds fame wanted to offer the Hula Burger on his menu. A grilled slice of pineapple between the buns. His dream was beaten down by the infamous Filet’oFish sandwich.

However you can try it at home on your grill.

Recipe:

1 large watermelon or pineapple

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cut watermelon or pineapple into 1-inch thick steaks. Brush both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill on high heat for about 5 minutes on each side until grill marks appear and the watermelon or pineapple have a slightly caramelized exterior. Serve immediately with a drizzle of balsamic reduction or feta cheese.

2. Grilled Romaine Lettuce

Crunchy Charred Greens

If you are a fan of Gordon Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares, there is an episode where the Romaine Lettuce was grilled. Ramsey complained that it had not been washed properly, so if you want to try this one be sure to clean the Romaine.

Recipe:

2 heads of romaine lettuce, cut in half lengthwise

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Preheat grill to medium-high. Drizzle the cut side of the romaine with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on grill cut side down for 2-3 minutes until lightly charred. Serve with Caesar dressing or your favorite salad toppings.

3. BBQ Ice Cream Cones

Smokey Sweet Indulgence

Recipe:

Waffle cones

Your choice of ice cream

Aluminum foil

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to low. Place a scoop of ice cream into each waffle cone. Wrap the cone with aluminum foil, leaving the top open. Place cones on the grill for 2-3 minutes, just until the ice cream starts to melt. Remove and enjoy immediately.

4. Grilled Octopus

Marine Delight With A Twist

Recipe:

1 whole octopus, cleaned and boiled until tender

Olive oil

Lemon wedges

Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the grill to high. Toss the boiled octopus in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill for 3-4 minutes on each side until slightly charred. Serve with lemon wedges and a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

5. BBQ Avocado

Creamy Grill Marks

Recipe:

2 ripe avocados, halved and pitted

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Preheat grill to medium. Brush the cut sides of the avocado with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill face down for 2-3 minutes until grill marks appear. Fill the center with fresh salsa or a poached egg, and enjoy!

Next time you fire up the grill, consider branching out from traditional BBQ fare. With these unique grilled delicacies, you’ll surely impress your guests and tantalize their taste buds. Happy grilling!