SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued a public appeal in hopes of locating 46-year-old Roland from Sioux Lookout.

Description of the Missing Person

Roland stands at 6’0″ and weighs around 250 lbs. He has distinctive brown eyes and long black hair, which was last seen tied in a ponytail. When last spotted, Roland was wearing an olive/green long sleeve shirt, grey jogging pants, and black slip-on shoes.

Last Known Location

Roland was reportedly last seen on August 19, 2023, in the vicinity of Moosehorn Road in Sioux Lookout. He was declared missing the following day, August 20, 2023.

Frequented Areas

Roland is known to regularly visit Fort Hope First Nation, Sioux Lookout, and Thunder Bay communities.

The authorities urge anyone who might have interacted with Roland recently or might have any information related to his current location to step forward.

Please contact the Ontario Provincial Police immediately at 1-888-310-1122 with any leads or insights. Your assistance could be crucial in ensuring Roland’s safe return.