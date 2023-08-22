Current Status of Wildfires in Northeast Region

Sault Ste. Marie – Wildland Fire Report – As of the latest update, the Northeast Region is currently managing 33 active wildland fires. Within this count, 4 fires are under control, while 29 fires remain under observation.

Absence of New Fire Incidents

No new fire incidents have been reported in the Northeast Region today, indicating a period of stability in fire activity.

Assessment of Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard within the Northeast Region varies from moderate to high today.

Anticipating Smoke Patterns

To stay informed about smoke forecasts, individuals interested in this aspect can explore FireSmoke.ca. This platform provides access to up-to-date and future smoke conditions. If concerns arise about potential health impacts linked to smoke exposure, Telehealth Ontario remains accessible at 811.

Prioritizing Safety: Waterbombers and Drones

Safety protocols dictate maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers engaged in firefighting efforts. By positioning oneself close to the shore when waterbombers are collecting water, the operation can be executed without compromising safety. Waterbombers abstain from sourcing water from lakes or rivers in the presence of encroaching watercraft.

Flying drones near forest fires poses both a safety risk and violates legal regulations. This practice not only endangers the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel but can also exacerbate fire situations.

Immediate Reporting of Wildland Fires

For swift reporting of wildland fires situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please contact 310-FIRE. To report forest fires located south of these rivers, dial 911.