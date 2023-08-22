Marathon Resident Charged Following Burglary and Large-Scale Cigarette Heist

MARATHON, ON – The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has acted promptly, arresting and charging a local individual in relation to a late-night break-in at a Hemlo Drive business.

Incident Details

On the night of August 19, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Marathon OPP officers responded to an activated alarm at a business located on Hemlo Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed evidence of forced entry into the establishment. Further investigation revealed the theft of a substantial quantity of cigarettes.

Criminal Code of Canada Charges and Explanation

Charles BARBER, a 23-year-old Marathon resident, now faces several charges under the Criminal Code:

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence: This charge pertains to individuals who break and enter a place with the intent of committing an indictable offence therein. Penalties upon conviction can range from imprisonment for life to lesser sentences depending on the specific circumstances of the crime. Theft Over $5,000: This charge is laid when the value of the stolen goods exceeds $5,000. If found guilty, individuals can face up to 10 years in prison. Resist Peace Officer: This charge is for individuals who actively resist or obstruct a peace officer performing their duty. Conviction could lead to up to 2 years in jail. Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court: This indicates the accused did not adhere to conditions set upon release. This can carry varying penalties, including fines and jail time depending on the nature of the original order.

BARBER has since been released from custody and is set to make an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at an upcoming date.

Public Appeal

Marathon OPP urges any individuals who are propositioned to purchase cigarettes or who might have information regarding the stolen cigarettes to come forward. Contacts can be made directly to the Marathon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. For those wanting to provide information while staying anonymous, please reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).