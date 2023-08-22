Today: Dance of the Raindrops

A very good day to the wonderful residents of Fort Frances! Our morning begins with the gentle waltz of showers which will soon subside, only to leave behind thick curtain-like clouds hinting at a 40% chance of rain later on. And as the day unfolds, be attentive to the rhythm of the skies; there’s a chance they might just roar with a thunderstorm. Despite the showers, temperatures will be warming up to 22°C. However, with the humidex, it might feel a bit more intense at 27°C. If you’re considering a day outdoors, be mindful of the moderate UV index at 3.

Tonight: The Symphony of Showers & Thunder

As the night shrouds the city, it might bring along showers, accompanied by the potential drama of a thunderstorm. The evening promises to be cool and comfortable, with the temperature settling at around 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Overcast Tales & Thunderous Mornings

Come Wednesday, the clouds continue their dominance with a 60% chance of some rainy interludes. The morning hours might be punctuated with the sounds of a thunderstorm, so keep those umbrellas handy! The temperature promises to rise to a hearty 25°C, but with the humidex in play, it might feel like a sweltering 32°C. Remember, even on a cloudy day, the UV index stands at a strong 6, so your sun protection shouldn’t take a backseat.

Share your rainy day stories, captures of lightning strikes, or simply your thoughts on this weather with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Wishing everyone in Fort Frances a safe and serene day, regardless of the weather’s whims! Stay informed and stay connected.