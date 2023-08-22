PGA TOUR Canada’s Race to the Top! Stakes soar as players vie for a prized spot on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour

The Finish Line in Sight

WINNIPEG – SPORTS – It’s a thrilling dash to the end! The PGA TOUR Canada is in its penultimate phase as golfing gladiators gather at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. And guess what? Dozens still have the Korn Ferry Tour 2024 in their sights. Players are not just swinging for a spot; the Fortinet Cup champ bags a sweet $25,000 bonus and complete access to the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

Fourth on the Fortinet Cup leaderboard, John Pak, is all set to keep his eye on the prize. His mantra? “One shot at a time, one tournament at a time.” With only two more full-field events before the top 60 zoom to the Fortinet Cup Championship in Calgary, every swing counts!

Canadians in the Limelight

It’s a big week for our Canadian contenders at Southwood Golf & Country Club. Keep your eyes on the prize with Étienne Papineau (No. 5), Myles Creighton (No. 14), and Noah Steele (No. 18). Stuart Macdonald, though third on the leaderboard, will miss the event for a special delivery – the arrival of his first child with wife Carly in Arizona.

Papineau led the Fortinet Cup race after his win at the Royal Beach Victoria Open but slipped to fifth post the Windsor Championship. Creighton’s making waves too, especially after his stellar performance at the Osprey Valley Open. Steele? Consistent as ever, claiming top 15 in all his cuts.

Rising Canadian Stars

Look out for Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jared du Toit, Jimmy Jones, and Matthew Anderson. A solid game this week can bump up their Fortinet Cup standings.

From Yellamaraju’s impressive ATB Classic finish to du Toit’s blazing start at the Royal Beach Victoria Open and Jones clinching full exemption this season, these stars have shone bright. Anderson, banking on his recent stellar performance at Windsor, is optimistic about this week.

Chasing The Leaders

With two wins this season, Davis Lamb is the man to beat. Sam Choi’s stellar victory at the Windsor Championship also sets him as a prime contender.

Manitoba Open: A Rich Legacy

Steeped in history, the Manitoba Open, dating back to 1919, has been a marquee event in North America’s golf calendar. With a storied past including name changes and notable winners, this tournament has stood the test of time.

Parker Coody, the latest champ, wowed everyone with a record score in 2022. Currently on the Korn Ferry Tour, he sits at a commendable 16th rank.

The Gorgeous Greens of Southwood

A “prairie-style links” course crafted by Thomas McBroom, Southwood Golf & Country Club promises challenges and thrills. Between tree groves, river valleys, historic ruins, and water hazards, players will have their skills tested.

Golfers Weigh In

Gavin Hall : “Locking in what I want to do… hopefully I can do that coming in here.”

: “Locking in what I want to do… hopefully I can do that coming in here.” Cameron Sisk : “It’s super simple. You’ve got to win so go out and see if you can make some birdies.”

: “It’s super simple. You’ve got to win so go out and see if you can make some birdies.” Matthew Anderson: “You want to have your lofty expectations and don’t be afraid to achieve them.”

Tournament Snapshot

When : August 24-27, 2023

: August 24-27, 2023 Where : Southwood Golf & Country Club

: Southwood Golf & Country Club Field : 156 players from 10 countries

: 156 players from 10 countries Purse: $200,000 – Winner pockets $36,000

Beneficiary: The Manitoba Open supports the True North Youth Foundation and Project 11. Since 2013, the tournament has raised close to $1 million for local charities.

PGA TOUR Americas

Post-2023 season, PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica unite to form the PGA TOUR Americas. With 16 events spread across Latin America, Canada, and the US, the top-10 finishers will secure Korn Ferry Tour membership for the subsequent season.

Fortinet Cup Deets

The Fortinet Cup is all about the season-long hustle. With a bonus pool of $100,000 and $25,000 for the victor, the stakes are monumental. And, there’s the lure of the 2023 Fortinet Championship in California. The top 60 on the points list also get a slice of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas action. Game on!