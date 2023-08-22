Gurarpan Aulakh faces multiple charges after an altercation in which a firearm was discharged – Thunder Bay Police Service Assisted in Investigation

MISSISSAUGA – A late-night altercation that resulted in a man being shot has led to the arrest and charging of a Brampton resident, marking a serious escalation in a crime series in the region.

The Incident

In the early hours between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on August 19, 2023, two individuals were involved in a dispute near Tomken Road and Derry Road East in Mississauga. As the situation intensified, the accused, Gurarpan Aulakh, allegedly fired a gun, hitting the other party in the chest. Thankfully, the injuries sustained were non-fatal, with the victim seeking medical attention promptly.

Arrest and Charges

On August 21, a collaborative effort between the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, and Peel Region Police led to Aulakh’s arrest on multiple serious charges:

Attempt to Commit Murder with a Firearm : If convicted, Aulakh could face life imprisonment.

: If convicted, Aulakh could face life imprisonment. Discharging Firearm with the Intent to Wound, Maim, or Disfigure : Conviction may result in a lengthy prison sentence, potentially up to 14 years.

: Conviction may result in a lengthy prison sentence, potentially up to 14 years. Assault with a Weapon : The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.

: The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment. Utter Threats to Cause Death : Conviction could result in up to five years in prison.

: Conviction could result in up to five years in prison. Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carry Concealed Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, and Pointing a Firearm: Each of these firearm-related offences can lead to significant penalties, including fines, mandatory prohibitions, and prison sentences of varying lengths depending on the specific charge and circumstances.

Following the arrest, Aulakh was detained pending a bail hearing.

Seeking Public’s Assistance

Peel Region Police encourage anyone with additional information, especially those with video surveillance, dashcam footage, or other digital recordings of the event, to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 2233. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).