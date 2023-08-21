Two young individuals arrested on weapons-related charges after Saturday’s incident

THUNDER BAY – A tense situation unfolded on Saturday afternoon as police responded to a report involving youths threatening individuals with knives on the south side of the city.

Incident Overview

Just prior to 1:30 p.m. on August 19, officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch rushed to the 900-block of Edward Street South. Reports indicated that a group of youths was menacingly displaying a knife towards another youth and an adult male.

Upon investigation, the officers managed to identify and apprehend two male suspects and also retrieved a pair of knives, believed to be the ones used during the incident.

Charges and Legal Implications

Two Thunder Bay youths face serious charges:

A 12-year-old male has been charged with: Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose : Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a youth found guilty of this charge could face a range of penalties, including probation, community service, or even custody in severe cases.

has been charged with: A 13-year-old male is charged with: Assault with a Weapon : This charge pertains to individuals who use a weapon to apply force to another person without their consent. A youth convicted of this charge may face probation, community service, or potential detention. Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose : As mentioned earlier, consequences for this charge vary depending on the severity and circumstances.

is charged with:

Both youths have been released from police custody and are slated for future court appearances.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the Thunder Bay Police Service to ensure community safety. Keep reading NetNewsLedger for more updates on local crime news.