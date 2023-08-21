THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the community’s help in the search for 24-year-old Erin Hill, who has been reported missing.

Ms. Hill was last seen around the vicinity of 980 Oliver Road during the early hours of August 21st, 2023. Concerns for her safety have grown as she has not been in touch with family or friends since her disappearance.

Erin Hill is identified as an indigenous woman, approximately 5’5″ in height with a medium stature and a dark complexion. She sports a distinct long, straight dyed blond hair and has brown eyes. As of now, the specific details of her clothing when she vanished remain unknown, but a photograph has been provided for the public’s reference.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with knowledge of Erin’s whereabouts or anyone who might have seen someone matching her description to come forward. You can reach the police directly at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, for those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your help could be pivotal in ensuring Erin Hill’s safe return.