(UPSALA, ON) – An individual named Andrew who was reported missing on August 10th, 2023, has been located by an off-duty Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officer.

On August 20th, 2023, an off-duty Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officer was driving along Highway 17 outside of Upsala when they observed what looked to be a male resembling Andrew. The officer engaged the male & confirmed it was Andrew & notified officers from the Thunder Bay & Shabaqua Detachment.

The Thunder Bay & Shabaqua OPP would like to thank both the public, our media partners & Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) for their assistance in this matter.