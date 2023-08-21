THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Saturday morning, in a concerning turn of events on the south side of the city, a local man assaulted another individual using a brick after being confronted and asked to exit a private residential establishment.

Police Dispatch & Apprehension

Shortly after 9 a.m., Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers from the Primary Response Branch rushed to the 200-block of May Street South in response to reports of an ongoing assault involving a weapon. As they were heading to the scene, officers were updated that the assailant had hurled an object, believed to be a brick, at the victim. Following the assault, the suspect was seen fleeing towards a homeless camp located in the 100-block of Simpson Street.

Within minutes of arriving at the scene, by 9:10 a.m., the officers were able to pinpoint and detain the male suspect in question.

Sequence of Events & Subsequent Assaults

Upon investigating, the police deduced that the accused, accompanied by an unidentified female, was told to leave a building. Taking offense to the request, the accused man retaliated by assaulting the person who had addressed them.

The situation further escalated at the TBPS headquarters on Balmoral Street, where the accused attacked three police officers.

Charges Explained

Walter Brett Kevin BAXTER, a 31-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been slapped with the following charges:

Assault with a Weapon : The Criminal Code dictates that individuals found guilty of this charge can face imprisonment up to a maximum of 10 years.

: The Criminal Code dictates that individuals found guilty of this charge can face imprisonment up to a maximum of 10 years. Assault (x2) : Simple assault, under the Criminal Code, can lead to a maximum imprisonment of five years.

: Simple assault, under the Criminal Code, can lead to a maximum imprisonment of five years. Assault Peace Officer (x3) : Attacking a peace officer is a serious offense. A conviction can lead to up to five years in prison.

: Attacking a peace officer is a serious offense. A conviction can lead to up to five years in prison. Fail to Comply with Probation Order: This indicates a violation of the conditions set in a previously given probation order. Conviction may result in additional penalties, including possible jail time.

Court Appearance

After being presented in bail court on August 19, BAXTER was remanded into custody, awaiting a future court date to face the charges.