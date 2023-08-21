SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – A third individual has been taken into custody in relation to the recent Sioux Lookout homicide, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced.

On August 11, 2023, the OPP, together with Emergency Medical Services, arrived on a scene in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout where they found an individual who was later pronounced dead. Three days later, on August 14, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services completed a post-mortem examination to verify the cause of death.

Kevin MASAKEYASH, a 26-year-old resident of Sioux Lookout, has since been arrested and charged with multiple offences under the Criminal Code:

Accessory to Murder (Section 240) : This charge means a person has assisted or contributed in some way to a murder but wasn’t the primary perpetrator. A conviction can lead to a prison sentence depending on the degree of involvement.

: This charge means a person has assisted or contributed in some way to a murder but wasn’t the primary perpetrator. A conviction can lead to a prison sentence depending on the degree of involvement. Carry Concealed Weapon (Section 90) : It is an offence to carry a hidden weapon. Those convicted could face penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment.

: It is an offence to carry a hidden weapon. Those convicted could face penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment. Threaten to Cause Death (Section 264.1 (1) (a)): This charge pertains to anyone who verbally, in writing, or through any other means, threatens to cause death to another person. It can result in penalties including imprisonment.

MASAKEYASH made an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on August 19, 2023, and is currently held in custody awaiting bail proceedings.

Though investigators have asserted there’s no immediate risk to the public’s safety, they urge community members to stay vigilant and promptly report any odd or suspicious activities to the police.

The OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the ongoing investigation.

Stay with NetNewsLedger for further updates on this developing story.