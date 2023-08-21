Today’s Weather Ledger: Clouded Canvases & Gentle Rain Drops

Good day, Kenora! Today, the skies are dawning a grey robe, with clouds forming a thick blanket overhead. Amid this overcast ambiance, there are whispers of rain – a gentle 30% chance that droplets might grace our town late this morning and continue into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb to a cozy 18°C. And remember, with a UV index positioned at a moderate 5, it’s still advisable to carry that sun protection when heading out.

Evening Echoes: The Night’s Veil & Rain’s Song

As dusk approaches, the cloudy tapestry continues. There’s a slightly increased murmuring of rain, with a 40% probability that showers might serenade us. The evening will bring a gentle coolness, with the mercury dipping to 12°C. So, perhaps a light sweater might be your companion if you decide to venture out under the cloudy night sky.

Tomorrow’s Tale: Hues of Grey, Sun’s Peek, & Eastern Winds

Tuesday promises a mix – while the majority of the day might remain under the shroud of clouds, there’s a hint that the sun might occasionally peek out. There remains a 30% possibility of rain, so keep those umbrellas close. As the day matures, a gentle eastern wind will begin to blow at 20 km/h by late afternoon, bringing with it whispers from distant lands. Temperatures will dance around a comfortable 22°C, but with the humidex in play, it might feel more like a warm 27°C. Sun enthusiasts, the UV index is soaring to a high 7, so gear up with your sunblock and hats!

