High-speed crash at Golf Links Road and Harbour Expressway results in charges

THUNDER BAY – News – A Sunday afternoon collision involving an impaired motorist at the junction of Golf Links Road and the Harbour Expressway resulted in a series of charges against the driver, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

Collision Details

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch rushed to the scene shortly after noon on August 20, following reports of a significant vehicular crash. Officers encountered a black sedan with severe front-end damage, a damaged traffic light post, and a black SUV that had been positioned in the southbound turn lane when the collision occurred.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the sedan’s male driver had been driving at an excessive speed. This resulted in him driving onto a curb, losing control, and subsequently crashing into both the light post and the SUV.

In a surprising admission, when approached by an officer, the driver openly stated he was driving without a licence. The situation became clearer when the police noted multiple beer cans inside the sedan. A roadside sobriety test was administered, which the driver did not pass.

Charges and Implications

The individual, identified as Dallas Alexander MEDICINE, 30, was taken into custody and conveyed to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. He faces the following charges:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle : This charge indicates reckless or dangerous driving that could endanger the public. Conviction may result in a prison term.

: This charge indicates reckless or dangerous driving that could endanger the public. Conviction may result in a prison term. Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs : Driving while under the influence can lead to severe penalties including fines, license suspension, or imprisonment.

: Driving while under the influence can lead to severe penalties including fines, license suspension, or imprisonment. Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited under the Criminal Code x 6 : This denotes driving when legally prohibited, and can lead to imprisonment upon multiple convictions.

: This denotes driving when legally prohibited, and can lead to imprisonment upon multiple convictions. Fail to Comply with Probation Order : Not following conditions set in a probation order can result in further legal consequences.

: Not following conditions set in a probation order can result in further legal consequences. Failure to Comply with Release Order: Indicates the individual did not adhere to the conditions of a prior release order, which can also lead to further legal consequences.

MEDICINE was presented in bail court on Monday, August 21, and has been held in custody, awaiting his next court appearance.

None