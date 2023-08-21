Naotkamegwanning First Nation resident faces multiple charges in recent incident

KENORA – A stolen vehicle report led the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment to the arrest and charging of a young individual on counts of impaired operation and driving without a license.

Event Breakdown

On the evening of August 20, 2023, a little after 5:00 p.m., the Kenora OPP was alerted about a vehicle that had reportedly been stolen from Naotkamegwanning First Nation and was believed to be heading towards Kenora. The police efficiently located the said vehicle in Kenora and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was taken into custody and subsequently brought to the Kenora OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Charges and Implications

Unique COWLEY, a 20-year-old resident of Naotkamegwanning First Nation, ON, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) : This charge indicates a driver has a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Conviction can result in fines, driving prohibitions, and potential imprisonment.

: This charge indicates a driver has a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Conviction can result in fines, driving prohibitions, and potential imprisonment. Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs : This pertains to operating a vehicle while under the influence of either alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. Penalties can include fines, driving bans, and jail time.

: This pertains to operating a vehicle while under the influence of either alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. Penalties can include fines, driving bans, and jail time. Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence: Driving without a valid license can result in fines and other penalties, including vehicle impoundment.

COWLEY has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 11, 2023, to address the charges.

The OPP emphasizes its ongoing commitment to ensuring roads are free of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, utilizing both enforcement tactics and public awareness campaigns. The public is reminded to be vigilant; if you believe someone may be driving under the influence, you are urged to call 9-1-1 promptly.

