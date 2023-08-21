John Paul Lazaras McNickle ejected from a southside residence, now faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking and assault

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Sunday, Aug. 20, around 6:30 p.m., Thunder Bay Police Service officers were called to a disturbance in the 200-block area of Cumming Street. The report indicated an assault had recently taken place.

Upon arrival, officers gathered that a non-residential male was instructed to vacate the premises. However, before doing so, he caused considerable property damage. A short while later, a foot chase ensued and ended near Leith and May Streets, resulting in the arrest of the suspected individual.

During the arrest, it was revealed that the individual was armed and had in his possession a significant quantity of narcotics, including suspected cocaine and fentanyl, along with cash and equipment typically associated with drug trafficking.

Criminal Charges and Their Implications:

John Paul Lazaras McNickle, 33, of Thunder Bay, now faces an array of charges, such as:

Trafficking in Cocaine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Gabapentin, and Biphentin

Possession of a Weapon with Intention to Endanger Life

Obstruction and Resisting a Peace Officer

Mischief

Assault

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, trafficking in substances like cocaine and fentanyl can lead to serious penalties. If convicted, an individual could face a lengthy prison sentence, especially given the current opioid crisis and the dangers posed by fentanyl. Additionally, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting an officer, and assault have their own set of severe consequences upon conviction.

Court Proceedings:

McNickle made his initial appearance in bail court on Monday, August 21, 2023. He has since been remanded into custody, awaiting a scheduled future court date.

Public Appeal:

Law enforcement agencies stress the importance of community involvement in combating drug trafficking and urge residents to report any suspicious activities. They also underscore the dangers of fentanyl, a potent opioid responsible for numerous overdose deaths in recent years.