Today’s Forecast: Sunshine in Full Splendour

Hello to the wonderful residents of Armstrong & Whitesand! Mother Nature has decided to bless us with a day mainly bathed in sunshine. As you go about your morning chores, you’ll notice the wind taking a turn from the northwest, breezing through at 20 km/h and occasionally gusting up to 40 km/h. Temperatures are set to hover around a pleasant 22°C, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities. If you’re planning to be under the sun, though, ensure you’re well-protected: our UV index stands tall at a high of 7 today.

Evening Echoes: Under the Veil of Few Clouds

As dusk approaches, the sky will cloak itself with a smattering of clouds. The earlier winds, having shared their tales, will calm down, turning light as the night progresses. Those evening strolls or backyard get-togethers will be embraced by cooler temperatures settling around 9°C.

A Peek into Monday:

Tomorrow seems to be leaning towards a moodier atmosphere with cloudy skies dominating the overhead vista. However, the temperature remains consistent, standing at 22°C. While the sun might play hide and seek, remember that UV exposure is still a factor with an index of 5 – moderate but noteworthy.

Wishing both Armstrong & Whitesand communities a day filled with warmth, joy, and awe-inspiring weather moments!