Michael Gates Faces Multiple Firearm-Related Charges

GREENSTONE, ON – A morning traffic stop on Highway 11 has resulted in one individual facing a string of firearms-related charges. Greenstone OPP officers, acting on a tip, intervened and subsequently detained a Kingston resident in connection to the incident.

Sequence of Events

On the morning of August 18, 2023, around 8:00 a.m., the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a tip-off about an individual possibly armed with a firearm who was reportedly travelling along Highway 11. Swiftly responding to the intel, Greenstone OPP personnel patrolled the area and managed to spot and pull over the suspect vehicle.

Charges Explained

Following their investigation, Michael GATES, a 42-year-old from Kingston, is facing the following criminal charges under the Criminal Code:

Transport Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner : This charge pertains to individuals who handle or transport firearms or related devices in a negligent manner. If found guilty, one could face significant fines and/or imprisonment.

: This charge pertains to individuals who handle or transport firearms or related devices in a negligent manner. If found guilty, one could face significant fines and/or imprisonment. Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon : Being in a vehicle, aware that there’s a banned or limited weapon inside, is an offence. A conviction could lead to imprisonment, with the term varying based on the specifics of the case.

: Being in a vehicle, aware that there’s a banned or limited weapon inside, is an offence. A conviction could lead to imprisonment, with the term varying based on the specifics of the case. Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: Possessing a loaded firearm that’s either prohibited or restricted is a serious offence, attracting hefty fines and imprisonment upon conviction, potentially for several years.

Court Appearance

GATES is currently held in custody and is slated to present himself before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on August 19, 2023, to respond to the charges leveled against him.

Seeking Public Assistance

Authorities are reaching out to the public for any additional information concerning this investigation. Those with insights are urged to get in touch with the OPP directly at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring to maintain their anonymity, they can relay information through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).