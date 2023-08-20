Today’s Sunday Outlook: The Sun and Cloud Waltz

Hello, Thunder Bay! Today seems to be a blend of the sun’s cheerful rays and drifting clouds, a true testament to the unpredictable beauty of nature. The wind, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h and occasionally gusting up to 40 km/h, adds a refreshing touch to the atmosphere. Expect the temperature to reach a high of 27°C, but with the humidex, it may feel like a slightly warmer 30°C. Given that the UV index is dancing at 7, remember to put on some sunscreen when you step out into the sun’s embrace.

Evening’s Essence: A Starlit Canvas

As the evening descends, the skies will gradually clear up, transforming into a vast expanse of stars. The temperatures promise to be crisp, dropping down to a cool 9°C. It’s the perfect setting for a serene evening under the stars or cozying up indoors with a warm drink.

Monday’s Memoir: Overcast with a Hint of Rain

Monday beckons with a moodier shade, as the skies plan to cloak themselves in clouds. By late afternoon, there’s a 40% chance of showers, adding a touch of drama to the day. Temperatures are set to peak at a moderate 21°C, making it ideal for light layering. With a UV index of 3, the sun’s rays will be on the gentler side, but it’s always good to remain prepared.

Be a NetNewsLedger News Hawk! 🦅

Thunder Bay, your perspective is our treasure. If you spot a rainbow, a peculiar cloud formation, or even the first drops of that anticipated rain, do share! Send your stories, observations, and photos to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.