League No. 1 Austin Gamblers regain title-contending form with win over the Carolina Cowboys, while the Oklahoma Freedom and Arizona Ridge Riders both improved to a perfect 2-0 in Nashville

By Kacie Albert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd inside Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Stampede stumbled during the second day of action for their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event, falling by one ride score to the Kansas City Outlaws.

After Kansas City jumped to an early 90-point lead in the opening frame, as Cassio Dias delivered a mammoth ride, the Stampede were never able to find the requisite 8. While the host team’s game once again came down to closer Silvano Alves, this time, he was unable to convert for his team, with the Outlaws besting the Stampede 90-0.

The Nashville Stampede are now 1-1 inside Bridgestone Arena and will look to conclude PBR Stampede Days with a win when they play the Arizona Ridge Riders on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Kansas City Outlaws are also now 1-1 and will seek their second win on Championship Sunday when they take on the Carolina Cowboys.

After suffering their first defeat of the season Friday evening, the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers reclaimed their winning form, defeating the Carolina Cowboys 176-171. Their win included key scores from Lucas Divino and Dalton Kasel to begin the game, enough to hold off a late-game surge from Carolina that included back-to-back scores to end the showdown.

The Gamblers, who are the defending PBR Stampede Days Champions, will chase their second win inside Bridgestone Arena when they play the Missouri Thunder in their final game. The Carolina Cowboys will attempt to win their first game of the event when they play the Kansas City Outlaws.

The Oklahoma Freedom and Arizona Ridge Riders remain undefeated in Nashville after both teams won Saturday night. The Freedom, who have now won their past four games, knocked off the Missouri Thunder 88.75-0, while the Ridge Riders beat the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, by a slim 0.75 points, 87.25-86.5.

Oklahoma takes on the Texas Rattlers, while the Ridge Riders will play the host Nashville Stampede as both squads look to remain perfect on the final day of PBR Camping World Team Series action in Music City.

Nashville Stampede Days concludes Sunday, August 20 at 1:45 p.m. CDT. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.comand PBR.com, at the Bridgestone Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Surrounding the competition inside Bridgestone Arena, the team will continue to host the Stampede Street Party on Rep. John Lewis Way S between Broadway and Demonbreun. The Stampede Street Party will open at 10 a.m. CDT on Sunday, August 20. The day’s festivities will be headlined by Cowboy Church, presented by K-LOVE getting underway at 10 a.m. CDT.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer replays of all the PBR Teams Camping World Series action from Nashville, Tennessee. Checkhttps://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/pbr-ridepass for the latest programming schedule.

SCORE BULLETINS

Oklahoma Freedom Remain Red-Hot, Winning Fourth Consecutive Game in PBR Camping World Team Series Competition with Victory Against Missouri Thunder in Nashville, Tennessee

Missouri Thunder: 0.00

Oklahoma Freedom: 88.75

As PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action in Nashville, Tennessee, continued Saturday evening in front of a sold-out crowd, the Oklahoma Freedom continued to ride red-hot, winning their fourth consecutive game with an 88.75-0 victory against the Missouri Thunder. In the opening frame, the Thunder looked to Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil), while Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil) was in the leadoff position for the Freedom. After being put on the clock, Souza burst from the chutes atop Smooth Criminal (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls) but was unseated at the 3.86-second mark. In the bottom of the frame, for the second consecutive night, Salgado delivered what would prove to be the game-winning score. Paired with Boomerang (Blake Sharp/Stacy Utz/Rachel Farris/Tristen Jones/Stacey Rickman) by Head CoachCord McCoy, Salgado remained in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete, reaching the requisite 8 for a crucial 88.75 points. The scoreboard then went unchanged through the second, third and fourth frames, setting up a crucial final round of outs. In the fifth, Missouri Thunder closer Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah) found himself in a must-ride situation aboard Hood Rat (Davis Rodeo Ranch). Madsen, however, was quickly upended, tossed at the 1.32-second mark, cementing the Oklahoma win. Despite the Freedom’s closer Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington) being bucked off by Red Scorpion (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) in 5.02 seconds, his team already had the victory in hand. Oklahoma’s 88.75-0 victory against the Thunder marked their PBR Teams-best fourth consecutive win. The league No. 2 Oklahoma outfit improved to 7-2 this season, and will play the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, on the final day of PBR Stampede Days inside Bridgestone Arena, while the Missouri Thunder dropped to 2-7 and will seek their first win in the Volunteer State on Sunday, August 20 when they take on the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers.

Austin Gamblers Regain Winning Form with Victory Against Carolina Cowboys During Second Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Nashville, Tennessee

Austin Gamblers: 176

Carolina Cowboys: 171

Less than 24 hours after sustaining their first shut-out defeat of the season, the Austin Gamblers rebounded at the sold-out PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event in Nashville, Tennessee, regaining their league No. 1 form with a 176-171 victory against the Carolina Cowboys. The Gamblers set the tone early, converting in the opening out of the first frame. With Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil) paired with Stand Off (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell), the charismatic Brazilian remained in perfect time with the bovine athlete, marked 86.75 points to give his team the early lead. In the bottom of the frame, Daniel Feitosa (Guaraci, Brazil) was unable to answer for Carolina, upended by Smooth Kat (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) in a close 7.69 seconds. The Gamblers’ momentum continued in the second as Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) grew Austin’s lead to 176 points as he became the first rider to cover Yelawolf (Blake Sharp/Talley Ho Bucking Bulls), awarded 89.25 points. Carolina was once again able to respond to the Austin score, as 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) was bucked off by Skinny Kenny (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls) in an uncharacteristic 3.26 seconds.

After the scoreboard went unchanged through the third, Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Quitman, Georgia) had the chance to clinch the win early for the Gamblers in the top of the fourth. Santos, however, proved no match for Hillbilly Rock (New Frontier Rodeo), bested in 3.54 seconds. In the bottom of the frame, Carolina faced their first must-ride situation of the game as Sandro Batista (Pedra Preta, Brazil) climbed aboard Arctic Lights (K-C Bucking Bulls). Rising to the occasion, Batista covered his animal athlete opponent for 82.75 points, pulling Carolina within 93.25 points of the lead. As the fifth got underway, Austin had their second opportunity to clinch the game win early, this time with two-time PBR World Champion and reigning PBR Teams MVP Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) at the helm. For the second consecutive night, Leme failed to convert, bucked off by Buffalo Chip (Blake Sharp/Robbie Ray/Doug Wilson) in 6.68 seconds.

In the final out of the game, it came down to Cowboys’ closerBoudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) atop Inaffit (Dave Martin/Mike Miller Bucking Bulls), needing 93.5 points to earn his team a victory. While Campbell remained centered top the bull, lasting the required 8, he was only marked 83.25 points. Despite Austin believing they had won the game, Carolina was awarded a late re-ride due to inferior bull performance. With their hopes of victory renewed, the Cowboys called Flavio Zivieri (Balsamo, Brazil) up from the bench, tasking him with Campbell’s re-ride draw, Skippy (Skippy & Linda Johnson/Hookin’ W Ranch).

Zivieri delivered for his team, however, his 88.25-point score was not enough to deliver them a come-from-behind win, with Austin claiming the game victory 176-171. Compliments of the win, the Gamblers solidified their league No. 1 rank, now 8-1 this season. They will take on the Missouri Thunder on Sunday, Aug. 20 as they continue their quest to defend their PBR Stampede Days event win. The Carolina Cowboys slipped to 5-4 this season and will chase their first game win in Nashville during the final day of PBR Teams action in Tennessee when they play the Kansas City Outlaws.

Arizona Ridge Riders Continue to Roll, Knocking off the Texas Rattlers by 0.75 Points During the Second Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Competition in Nashville, Tennessee

Texas Rattlers: 86.5

Arizona Ridge Riders: 87.25

On the second night of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series competition in Nashville, Tennessee, the Arizona Ridge Riders continued to roll, earning their second game win of the season in front of a sold-out crowd by defeating the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, by 0.75 points. As the game begun, it was Dawson Gleaves (Amarillo, Texas) in the lead-off position for the Rattlers and Vitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil) out for the Ridge Riders. While Gleaves didn’t find success atop Cutthroat (Cornwell Bucking Bulls), tossed in 4.36 seconds, Losnake put Arizona on the board early when he topped Sargent Matt (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls) for 87.25 points. Texas, however, wouldn’t remain scoreless for long.

In the top of the second, Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) conquered Fierce’s Dirt Nap (Blake Sharp/UB Bucking Co./Fierce Firearms) for 86.5 points to put Texas within 0.75 points of the lead. Arizona was unable to grow their lead in the bottom of the frame as Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) was deemed to have bucked off Red Mosquito (Zach Muegge/McCoy Rodeo) in a close 7.84 seconds following an official review. The quick start then simmered throughout the third and fourth frames as neither team made the requisite 8. In the fifth and final frame, Texas’ closer Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) was in a must-ride position as he climbed aboard Salty Brindle (Cornwell Bucking Bulls).

The powerful bovine emerged the more dominant athlete, remaining unridden as he bested Keeping in 5.17 seconds to cement the Arizona win. While the Ridge Riders’ closer Davi Henrique Lima (Candida Mota, Brazil) was unable to add to his team’s margin of victory, bucked off by Smooth Steel (Flying C/Tom Baker) in 1.93 seconds, the Ridge Riders still walked away with the win. Arizona is now 2-7 this season and a perfect 2-0 at PBR Stampede Days. They will look to remain perfect when PBR Teams action inside Bridgestone Arena concludes on Sunday, Aug. 20 when they play the host Nashville Stampede. The Texas Rattlers, now 4-5 in 2023, will look to rebound when they play the league No. 2 Oklahoma Freedom when PBR Stampede Days concludes.

Kansas City Outlaws Upset Host Nashville Stampede Via Mammoth 90-Point Ride During Second Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action Inside a Sold-Out Bridgestone Arena

Kansas City Outlaws: 90

Nashville Stampede: 0.00

On the second night of their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand in front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd, the Nashville Stampede fell to the Kansas City Outlaws 90-0. The Outlaws delivered what would prove to be the game-winning ride in the first out of the five-on-five showdown. Kansas City’s opener Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) paired with Hunted Down (Martinez Bucking Bulls, LLC) for a mammoth 90-point score to give his team a lead that would never be diminished. In the bottom of the frame, Nashville looked to Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) aboard Black Squirrel (Dave Martin/Mike Miller Bucking Bulls). Despite coming down before the 8, Souza was awarded a re-ride that would be attempted following the third frame. After neither team converted in the second, it was Marcus Mast (Middlebury, Indiana) up for Kansas City and Matt Triplett (Canton, South Dakota) out for Nashville.

After Mast came down in a close 5.27 seconds aboard The Undertaker (Cornwell/Riley/PCP Bucking Bulls), Triplett also failed to convert in the bottom of the frame as he was tossed by Man Hater (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) in 2.88 seconds. Nashville then attempted their re-ride opportunity, looking to log their first score matching Souza against Martini Houdini (Flying C/Tom Baker). Souza, however, was unable to rebound, bested in a heart-breaking 6.39 seconds, leaving Nashville still on the hunt for their first score. In the fourth, Koltin Hevalow (Smithville, Missouri) had the chance to clinch the game win early for Kansas City as he took on the unridden Magic Potion (K-C Bucking Bulls/Daniels Cattle Co.). Hevalow, however, proved no match for the powerful bovine athlete, who remains unridden after upending the Missouri rider in a swift 1.83 seconds.

With their hopes of a second hometown game win still alive, Ednelio Almeida (Cacoal, Brazil) readied atop the chutes to climb aboard Sky’s The Limit (Jane Clark/Gene Owen). Lasting just 3.27 seconds, the scoreboard remained 90-0 entering the fifth. As the last man out for Kansas City, Leonardo Castro Ferreira (Cassilandia, Brazil) was unable to win the game early for the Outlaws, coming down in a quick 2.39 seconds on Redneck (New Frontier Rodeo). For the second consecutive night, the Stampede’s hope of victory came down to closer, and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil).

Alves, however, was not able to be his team’s hero Saturday night, bucked off by Hunter (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls) in 4.09 seconds to deliver Kansas City the win. Now 1-1 at their PBR Stampede Days homestand, and 1-8 this season, the Stampede will look to conclude their outing inside Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, Aug. 20 with a win, taking on the Arizona Ridge Riders. The Kansas City Outlaws, now 5-4 in 2023, will look to earn a win on the final day of competition against the Carolina Cowboys.

NASHVILLE TEAM STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the Nashville PBR Camping World Team Series event after the second day of competition for PBR Stampede Days:

Oklahoma Freedom, 2-0-0

Arizona Ridge Riders, 2-0-0

Texas Rattlers, 1-1-0 Kansas City Outlaws, 1-1-0 Austin Gamblers, 1-1-0 Nashville Stampede, 1-1-0 Carolina Cowboys, 0-2-0 Missouri Thunder, 0-2-0

PBR TEAM SERIES SEASON STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the second day of competition for PBR Stampede Days in Nashville:

Austin Gamblers, 8-1-0-1,571.25 Oklahoma Freedom, 7-2-0-683 Kansas City Outlaws, 5-4-0-1,490.25 Carolina Cowboys, 5-4-0-1,396.5 Texas Rattlers, 4-5-0-1,565.5 Arizona Ridge Riders, 2-7-0-781.75 Missouri Thunder, 2-7-0-608.75 Nashville Stampede, 1-8-0-518.5

AUGUST 20 GAME SCHEDULE :

Here are the game matchups for the final day of action for PBR Stampede Days on Sunday, Aug. 20:

Missouri Thunder @ Austin Gamblers

Carolina Cowboys @ Kansas City Outlaws

Oklahoma Freedom @ Texas Rattlers

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Nashville Stampede

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA. The Nashville Stampede are the current 2022 defending champions.

The league format, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an events. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.