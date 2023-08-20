Today’s Tale: A Dance of Sun and Shade

Greetings, lovely denizens of Fort Frances! The skies above seem to waver between the sun’s brilliance and the shade of passing clouds. The northerly winds, once brisk at 20 km/h, are mellowing down, promising a gentler touch as the day progresses. With the thermometer pointing towards a comfy 23°C, and the humidex adding a little warmth to make it feel like 26°C, it’s a splendid day for outdoor endeavors. However, with the UV index at a noticeable 6, ensure you shield your skin and eyes when basking in the sunlight.

Evening Echo: Starry with a Sprinkle?

As we drift into the evening, the clear expansive sky is bound to put on a celestial show for all stargazers. But the weather’s whimsical nature might introduce a bit more drama after midnight, with clouds sneaking in and a slight 30% chance of some midnight drizzle.

Monday Memo: Gray Skies and Likely Showers

A shift in mood is on the horizon for Monday. The skies plan on wearing their gray attire, and there’s a significant 60% chance that we might have some showers to accompany. While temperatures are expected to settle at a cooler 18°C, it provides a cozy backdrop for indoor activities or perhaps a walk with an umbrella in hand. Keep in mind, the UV index is at a moderate 3, signaling a softer sun amidst the clouds.

Be a NetNewsLedger News Hawk! 🦅

Fort Frances, we believe every cloud, every raindrop, and every sunbeam has a story. And we’d love to hear yours! Witnessed a mesmerizing weather phenomenon? Share your insights and images with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.