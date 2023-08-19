Today’s Tale: Sun, Clouds, and A Sprinkle Or Two

Hello to our readers in Whitesand and Armstrong! Prepare for a vibrant tapestry overhead, with the sun and clouds playing peek-a-boo. While you might want to keep that umbrella close, with a 60% chance of morning showers, the afternoon promises brighter moments. The wind’s stepping in from the south, touching speeds of 20 km/h and playfully gusting up to 40 km/h. As for the thermometer, it’s on the rise, pointing to a high of 29°C. Factor in the Humidex, and it’ll feel more like a warm 34°C. Don’t underestimate the sun today; with a UV index of 7, it’s time to be friends with your sunblock.

Evening Echo: Stars, Showers, and Storm Signals

Evening descends with a partly cloudy veil and hints of celestial drama. There’s a 40% chance of some shower action, and if you’re lucky, you might witness the skies putting on a thunderous performance. But as night deepens, a change in the winds: from the west at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, they’ll swerve northward, gaining momentum up to 30 km/h with gusts reaching 50 km/h, before settling down as dawn approaches. As the winds whisper stories, temperatures will dip to a cool 11°C.

Sunday’s Synopsis: Sun-Cloud Ballet

Come Sunday, expect a visual treat as the sun and clouds dance in harmony. Temperatures are set to be more relaxed, with a high of 21°C. The UV index remains at a notable 6, so continue to shield your skin as you step out to enjoy the day.