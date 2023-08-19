Today’s Tapestry: A Canvas of Sun and Clouds

A hearty good day to the vibrant souls of Thunder Bay! The skies overhead narrate a tale of golden sun rays punctuated by fleeting clouds. As you start your day, feel the gentle embrace of the southern winds, blowing at a moderate 20 km/h. The temperatures are set to climb to a warm 27°C, but with the humidex in play, you might feel it nudging up to 33°C. For those of you thinking of spending time outdoors, a friendly reminder: with the UV index rating a very high 8, it’s imperative to arm yourself with sunglasses, sunscreen, and a brimmed hat.

Night’s Chronicle: A Hushed Promise of Showers

As daylight fades, the canvas of the night paints itself with occasional clouds, teasing a 30% possibility of a light drizzle later in the evening or post-midnight. As you wrap yourself in the tranquility of the night, temperatures will gently descend to a cooler 15°C.

Sunday Synopsis: A Balancing Act

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday is set to offer another harmonious blend of sun and cloud. It’s shaping up to be a relatively pleasant day with the mercury pointing towards 24°C. However, don’t let the moderate temperature deter you from shielding yourself – the UV index remains assertively high at 7.

Become a NetNewsLedger News Hawk! 🦅

Witnessing the dance of the weather in its many forms in Thunder Bay? Whether it’s a captivating rainbow after a shower or the breathtaking hues of a sunset, we’re eager to hear and see! Share your moments and insights at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Here’s to a splendid day and an even more magical evening, Thunder Bay!