Today’s Entry: Skies of Sun, Cloud, and Swift Changes

Good morning to our friends in Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Today, Mother Nature is showcasing a dynamic display with a mix of sun and cloud. The early risers might experience a 60% chance of morning showers, so if you’re out for a morning walk, be sure to have that umbrella close. The wind’s got some tricks up its sleeve too – starting from the southwest at 20 km/h (gusting up to 40 km/h) and then swaying to the northwest, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h by the afternoon. It’s going to be a warm one, folks! Temperatures are heading towards a high of 30°C, but with the humidex, it’ll feel closer to a tropical 37°C. Sun worshippers, be cautious, the UV index is at a strong 7.

Starry Night Ahead: Whispers of Wind & Chance of Showers

As the day transitions to evening, the sky will turn partly cloudy, offering glimpses of twinkling stars. A slight 30% chance of evening showers might surprise us. The northwest winds, which have been gusting at 30 km/h up to 50 km/h, will whisper their goodbyes, becoming light as the evening deepens. Night-time will bring in a cooler touch with temperatures dropping to a cozy 11°C.

Sunny Side Up Sunday:

The weekend concludes with a mellow Sunday, bringing a mixed bag of sun and cloud. While temperatures will hover around a pleasant 19°C, do take note of the UV index standing strong at 7 – your sunscreen will surely be your best friend!

Become a NetNewsLedger News Hawk! 🦅

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, you’re our eyes and ears out there. Witnessing a peculiar weather event? Or maybe a mesmerizing sunset? Share your moments with us! Email your news tips and snapshots to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Wishing you a day full of wonders and safe adventures, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!