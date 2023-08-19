Current Fire Situation

As of this update, the Northwest Region is currently contending with 38 active fires. Of these, 1 fire is not under control, 2 fires are being held, while 9 fires are under control and 26 fires are being observed.

New Fire Incidents

Two new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region during the late afternoon of August 18:

1. Dryden 35: Located approximately 3.8 kilometres south of Highway 17 and 24.6 kilometres southwest of Vermilion Bay near Upper Stewart Lake. The fire spans 0.1 hectare and is presently under control.

2. Fort Frances 39: Situated roughly 11.6 kilometres north of the Minnesota border, on an island in Saganagons Lake within Quetico Provincial Park. The fire covers an area of 0.1 hectare and is not yet under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The Northwest Region presents a range of fire hazard conditions this afternoon. While the eastern side of the region and Far North show mainly low hazard levels, the rest of the region demonstrates a mixture of moderate to high hazards. Pockets of extreme hazard are notably present near Kenora, encompassing Vermilion Bay, and around Slate Falls Nation Reserve.

Smoke Impact and Air Quality

Certain portions of the Northwest Region may experience smoke drift from Western Canada. To keep abreast of smoke forecasts, individuals can refer to FireSmoke.ca for real-time and forecasted smoke conditions. For concerns regarding the potential health effects of smoke, individuals can contact Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Safety Measures: Waterbombers and Drones

When waterbombers approach water bodies, ensure you maintain a safe distance to allow them to execute their operations smoothly. Be cautious to avoid watercraft interference. Similarly, refrain from flying drones in the vicinity of forest fires. Such actions can pose risks to pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report wildland fires situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires south of these rivers, dial 911.