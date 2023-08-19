Current Fire Situation

Within the Northeast Region, there are presently 33 active wildland fires. Of these, 4 fires are under control, while 29 fires are currently being observed.

Absence of New Fires

No new fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region on this day.

Fire Hazard Assessment

Across the majority of the Northeast Region, the prevailing wildland fire hazard values are assessed as low. However, a distinct pocket with a moderate fire hazard value extends northward from Kapuskasing towards Rabkin Lake.

Smoke Forecast and Air Quality

For those interested in obtaining insights into smoke forecasts, pertinent information can be accessed on FireSmoke.ca. Concerned individuals can also connect with Telehealth Ontario at 811 to address any health-related apprehensions linked to smoke exposure.

Prioritize Fireworks Safety

While fireworks add excitement to summer, it’s crucial to prioritize fire safety. Recognize your responsibility in preventing wildfires, as hot residue from fireworks could ignite wildland fires. Opt for organized fireworks events to ensure safety and avoid potential consequences.

Safety Around Waterbombers

Maintain a safe distance from waterbombers when they approach bodies of water. This precaution allows them to perform their tasks safely, especially when scooping water. To ensure their unobstructed operations, keep away from watercraft that could hinder their activities.

Respect No Drone Zones

Flying drones in proximity to forest fires poses severe risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. It’s imperative to adhere to regulations and respect designated no drone zones to prevent unnecessary hazards.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report wildland fires situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires south of these rivers, dial 911.