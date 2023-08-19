Winless no more, the Arizona Ridge Riders stun the previously undefeated Austin Gamblers during opening night of game play for PBR Stampede Days in Nashville, Tennessee

By Kacie Albert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The host Nashville Stampede for the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event inside Bridgestone Arena wowed their hometown crowd Friday as closer Silvano Alves delivered the team a walk-off win against the Missouri Thunder.

The 88-0 win marked the first of the season for the league’s defending Champion as they competed in Nashville for the first time since winning the 2022 PBR Teams Championship in Cinderella fashion.

The win concluded what was an enthralling night of competition that kept the electric crowd on the edge of its seats.

Earlier in the night, the Arizona Ridge Riders earned their first win of the season, as they knocked off the league No. 1 and previously undefeated Austin Gamblers. While Austin was shutout, it was a key 84.5-point score from Arizona’s Colten Fritzlan which cemented the win.

The league No. 2 and No. 3 Carolina Cowboys and Oklahoma Freedom went head-to-head for the first time in 2023, each entering the showdown with a matching 5-2 record. With each team making the 8 once, it was Thiago Salgado’s 86.75-point score which delivered the Freedom the 0.5-point win against Carolina, despite an 86.26-point effort from Carolina’s Cooper Davis.

In the highest scoring game of the night, the Texas Rattlers held off a hard-charging Kansas City Outlaws to begin Stampede Days with a win. Earning the victory 348.5-267.75, the Rattlers clinched the win compliments of a mammoth 90-point ride from closer Braidy Randolph.

Surrounding the competition inside Bridgestone Arena, the team will continue to host the Stampede Street Party on Rep. John Lewis Way S between Broadway and Demonbreun. The Stampede Street Party will open at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, August 19. The day’s festivities will include musical performances by: Cody Hibbard (11 a.m.), Ariat presents The 615 House, featuring Diamond Dixie (2:15 p.m.), George Birge (3:15 p.m.), Chase McDaniel (4:15 p.m.), Logan Crosby (5:15 p.m.) and Austin McNeill (5:45 p.m.).

