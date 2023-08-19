Today’s Forecast: The Dance of Sun and Showers

Good day, Kenora! We’re starting our day with a moody sky, offering a mix of sun and cloud and a 60% chance of early morning showers. But fret not! The clouds will be packing their bags by the afternoon, making way for a clearer, sunnier sky. Winds are pulling a swift change from the south at 20 km/h (with gusts up to 40 km/h) to a more robust northwest flow at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h by early afternoon. It’s going to be a warm one today, with the mercury set to touch 30°C, but with the humidex, it’ll feel more like a sizzling 38°C. Don’t forget your sunscreen, as the UV index is high at 7.

Evening Whispers: Starry Nights & Gentle Breezes

As nightfall approaches, expect a sky adorned with a few clouds. There’s a slight 30% chance that a short shower might pay a visit. The northwest winds, clocking in at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, will lull to a gentle breeze post-midnight. The temperatures will be quite refreshing as they drop to a cool 11°C.

Sunday’s Symphony: Soft Sunlight & Cool Comfort

Come Sunday, the sun and clouds will play hide and seek, offering a visual treat. While it might not be as warm as today, the predicted high of 20°C is perfect for a day out. And, with a UV index of 7, ensure you’re adequately protected if you plan to bask in the sun’s rays.

Kenora, if you spot any unusual weather patterns or capture a breathtaking moment, we want to hear from you! Email your news tips and photos to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Enjoy the day and stay safe under the sky’s ever-changing canvas, Kenora!