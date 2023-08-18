Today’s Gossip: Sunny Surprises and Smokey Skies

Good day, Wasaho Cree Nation! Today’s forecast reads like a three-course meal. We kick off with a generous serving of sunshine, but as the day cooks up, expect a side dish of clouds by early afternoon. Just to spice things up, there’s a 30% sprinkle of showers on the menu later.

As if we needed a smoky seasoning, the afternoon air plans to serve a portion of local smoke. Wind’s checking in from the southwest at 20 km/h and flexing its muscles with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The temperature’s aiming for a comfortable 23°C, but with the Humidex hinting, it feels like a cozy 25°C.

And for the cherry on top? UV’s hanging at a moderate 5, so rock those shades!

Tonight’s Tale: Cloudy Chronicles & Possible Precipitation

As the curtain falls on the day, we’re seeing a rather cloudy act with a 60% probability of some rain making a cameo. Smokey haze decides to hang around, probably for the night’s drama. Our faithful wind from the south remains consistent at 20 km/h. For the night owls, it’s looking like a snug evening with temperatures settling at 17°C.

Saturday’s Synopsis: A Smorgasbord of Skies

Saturday’s plotting some meteorological mischief! Starting off with a 60% chance of morning showers, it’s gearing up for a rain gala by the afternoon. And if that wasn’t theatrical enough, we’ve got potential thunder rumbling in late afternoon – adding a dash of drama to our day. Winds are keeping things lively, blowing from the south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The day’s set to hit 23°C but the Humidex whispers of a warmer 28°C feeling. Our UV index remains a steady moderate at 5.

Spotted a double rainbow or had a fun rain dance? Share your weather wonders with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Dance in the rain and bask in the sun, Wasaho Cree Nation!