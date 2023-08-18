Today’s Gist: Sunny Skies with a Hazy Horizon

Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Grab those sunglasses because Mr. Sun is shining down on us today, but, wait… what’s this foggy filter? Ah, it’s the local smoke! No need for those Instagram filters today – Mother Nature’s got you covered. The southern winds are joining our Friday party at a speed of 20 km/h, occasionally kicking it up a notch to 40 km/h. Thermometer-watchers, we’re hitting a delightful 25°C today. But with Humidex showing up uninvited, it’ll feel a tad warmer at 27°C. And don’t be deceived by the smoke; that UV index is a scorching 7.

Tonight’s Narrative: Clear Skies and a Sprinkle of Suspense

The evening welcomes you with clarity, but just when you think it’s a predictable night, in comes a plot twist – clouds will be gathering past midnight with a 30% teaser of showers. Oh, and the smoky haze? It’s taking an early evening exit. For the wind chasers, the southern breezes continue at 20 km/h, occasionally ramping up to 40 km/h. It’s going to be a relatively cozy night with temperatures resting at 18°C.

Saturday’s Story: Mixed Bag of Sun, Showers, and Shifts

Saturday’s looking like a weather buffet – we have a bit of everything. We kick off with an appetizing mix of sun and cloud and a 30% seasoning of morning showers. For those who fancy a bit of wind in their hair, south’s the direction at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. But, here’s the twist – it takes a westward turn with similar gusty vibes by the late afternoon. Heat check? We’re soaring to a high of 31°C, but the Humidex will have you believe it’s a steamy 36°C. Once again, that UV is playing no games with a strong 7 on the index.

Captured a hazy horizon or a sunny silhouette? We’d love to see it! Share your clicks at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Cheers to catching rays and dodging drops, folks!