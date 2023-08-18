Today’s Dish: Sunny with a Side of Smoke

Good morning, Sioux Lookout! Rise and shine with the sun, which promises to dominate the skies today. But wait, there’s more… or less. Yep, that local smoke is making an encore performance, so if you’re out and about, keep an eye (and nose) out. And for all you flag-fliers, the wind’s gearing up for a southwest sweep, reaching speeds of 20 km/h and showing off with gusts up to 40 km/h by late morning. Thermometer’s aiming high with a reading of 25°C, but with Mr. Humidex joining the party, it’s gonna feel more like 27°C. Also, today’s UV is rocking a solid 7, so sunscreen and shades are your BFFs.

Tonight’s Narrative: Clear Skies, Cloudy Curfews, and a Hint of Showers

Tonight plans to start with a clear narrative, but as midnight strikes, clouds start gatecrashing with a 30% chance of rain tagging along. The smoke, after its daytime drama, decides to head out early in the evening. Meanwhile, the wind, clearly not ready to call it a night, keeps things breezy from the south at 20 km/h and throws in gusts up to 40 km/h. For those late-night stargazers, the mercury is hinting at a warmish 17°C.

Saturday’s Story: Sun, Storms, and Sassy Gusts

Saturday seems in a mood for some variety. While it plans to start with a blend of sun and cloud, there’s a 30% teaser of morning showers. But the real drama? Potential thunderstorms brewing for the afternoon – keep those ears perked! Winds are keeping the energy up, blowing from the southwest at 30 km/h, and even throwing in gusts up to 50 km/h. And for those checking the thermostat, brace yourselves for a scorching 30°C, but with Humidex in the mix, it’s gonna feel like a whopping 37°C. UV’s still strutting its high stuff at 7, so keep that sunblock handy.

Got a sunlit selfie or a stormy saga? Let’s see it! Share at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay sun-kissed and storm-safe, Sioux Lookout!