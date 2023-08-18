Details from the Scene

KAKABEKA FALLS, ON – Authorities from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are intensifying their search efforts for an individual, identified as Andrew, who was last seen at a Kakabeka Falls gas station on August 8, 2023.

Description of the Missing Individual

Andrew stands tall at 6’2″, weighing approximately 190 poundss, with a muscular physique. He has short brown hair, complemented by a short beard, and hazel eyes.

Possible Route

There’s strong speculation that Andrew might be headed westbound on Highway 17, in the direction of Winnipeg, Manitoba. He was last observed operating a silver e-bike.

Call to Action

The OPP is committed to finding Andrew and is conducting extensive investigations and follow-ups. Community members who might have crossed paths with him or have any leads on his current location are urged to come forward. For any relevant information, please contact the OPP directly at 1-888-310-1122.