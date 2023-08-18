THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Ah, the sweet scent of summer is in the air! It’s that glorious time of year when the sun graces us with its presence, and the weekend beckons for one thing and one thing only – the quintessential family backyard barbecue.

Gather ’round, grill enthusiasts, because we’re about to uncover the secrets to orchestrating a near-perfect weekend evening barbecue that will have your taste buds doing the cha-cha!

Step 1: Prepping the Perfection Before you unleash your culinary wizardry, make sure you’ve got the essentials covered. The grill – your trusty steed – must be polished, preheated, and ready to rock. Now, let’s talk about the ingredients. Your shopping list should read like an all-star cast: succulent meats, vibrant veggies, an assortment of sauces that could outdo a rainbow, and don’t forget the buns for that meaty love affair!

Step 2: Marination Station It’s time to infuse those meats with more flavour than a Shakespearean drama. Gather the troops – that means the kids too – and let them have a go at concocting their own marinades. A dash of imagination, a sprinkle of giggles, and a whole lot of teamwork will create marinades that will leave your taste buds dancing a conga line.

Adult-Friendly Marinade:

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

A pinch of cayenne pepper (for a subtle kick)

Kid-Friendly Marinade:

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

A dash of magic (because kids love magic)

Step 3: Grill Mastery Channel your inner grill maestro and lay those marinated beauties onto the hot grates. Keep an eye out for those grill marks – they’re like nature’s tattoos on your culinary canvas. Turn the meats with a flourish, flip the veggies with finesse, and bask in the glorious sizzles.

Step 4: The Dance of Accompaniments What’s a barbecue without its supporting cast of mouthwatering side dishes? Whip up a symphony of flavours that cater to all tastes:

Adults’ Delight – Grilled Veggie Skewers: Thread chunks of zucchini, bell peppers, and red onion onto skewers. Brush with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and grill until charred and tender. Drizzle with balsamic reduction for that “fancy gourmet” touch.

Kids’ Corner – Cheesy Garlic Bread Bombs: Take mini burger buns, slather them with garlic butter, stuff with mozzarella cheese, and wrap in foil. Grill until the buns are toasty and the cheese is gooey. The kids will be squealing with joy!

Step 5: Sweet Finale No culinary journey is complete without a sweet send-off. Keep the grill fired up for a dessert that will make your taste buds hum a lullaby.

Grilled Fruit Skewers: Thread pineapple chunks, banana slices, and strawberry halves onto skewers. Grill for a minute or two on each side until they caramelize. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream for that extra indulgence.

Step 6: Laughter and Love As the sun sets and the stars twinkle above, gather your loved ones around the table laden with your smoky masterpieces. Share stories, laughter, and anecdotes that will warm your hearts even more than the glowing embers of the grill.

Remember, the key to a successful family barbecue isn’t just in the food – it’s in the memories you create. So, fire up that grill, marinate with love, and let the good times roll. Here’s to a summer of sizzling success, one backyard barbecue at a time!