Today’s Forecast: Sun & Smoke Combo

Hello, Kenora! Today we’re getting a mix of Mr. Sun flexing his golden muscles and… Oh! A wild smoke appears! Yep, we’ve got local smoke making its dramatic entrance, thanks to those wildfires. For the flag wavers and kite fliers, expect a breezy affair as winds from the south are set to pick up at 20 km/h, occasionally showing off with gusts up to 40 km/h. Heat-wise, we’re hitting a neat 26°C, but toss in Mr. Humidex, and it’s gonna feel more like a toasty 29°C. And if you’re stepping out, don’t forget your sunblock – the UV index is rating a fierce 7.

Tonight’s Tale: Cloudy Cliffhangers & Showery Suspense

Kenora’s night sky starts off on a clear note, but like a plot twist in your favorite midnight mystery, clouds start creeping in by the witching hour, carrying with them a 30% possibility of showers. And if you’re wondering about the smoke from earlier, it’s wrapping up its show by the evening. Wind-wise, the south doesn’t want to be left out, keeping things breezy at 30 km/h, and might even throw in gusts up to a feisty 50 km/h. It’s going to be a warm night with the mercury settling at 19°C.

Saturday Saga: Sun, Gusts, and a Hint of Rain

Saturday’s giving us a bit of everything. We start with a sun-cloud cocktail and a side of 30% chance of morning showers. But worry not! The skies are set to clear up as the morning progresses. Wind enthusiasts, there’s something for you too – a shift from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 50 km/h to a westerly flow at 30 km/h with similar gusts by noon. Oh, and the thermostat? It’s getting ambitious, aiming for a sizzling 31°C. But here’s the twist: with Mr. Humidex on the scene, it’ll feel like a staggering 38°C. And once again, that UV is coming in hot with a score of 7.

Snapped a sunny selfie or a gusty gif? Share your shots at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Cheers to chasing clouds and soaking up the sun, Kenora!