Today’s Scoop: Sunny with a Side of Smoke

Hello Armstrong and Whitesand! Mr. Sun’s out in full glow today, shining down on us in all its glory. But wait, what’s this? Ah yes, the now-familiar veil of local smoke, giving the sun a dreamy halo. A gentle southern breeze at 20 km/h is set to drop by later in the afternoon, probably looking for some shade! And while our thermometer reads a toasty 25°C, our old friend Humidex wants to add a little extra, pushing that feel to 26°C. For those sunbathing enthusiasts, UV’s making a bold appearance with a score of 7 – sunscreen is the word of the day!

Tonight’s Tale: A Clear & Smokey Nighttime Ballet

As day folds into night, the skies remain open and clear, offering a grand view of the cosmic dance above. The smoke, though, decides to linger on for an early evening cameo. Our southern winds, consistent at 20 km/h, decide they’ve had enough fun and slow to a serene pace as evening settles in. And for those nighttime adventurers? You’re looking at a comfortable 14°C – perfect for some stargazing or a midnight stroll.

Saturday’s Synopsis: Sun, Showers, and Gusts Galore

Prepare for a bit of everything, Armstrong and Whitesand! Saturday’s throwing in a mix of sun and clouds for variety. Early risers might catch a few rogue showers with a 30% appearance rate in the morning. The winds are back, blowing in from the south at 20 km/h and even throwing in some gusty antics up to 40 km/h. Thermometer’s getting ambitious, soaring to a fiery 30°C. But with Mr. Humidex tagging along, you might feel it rise to a sizzling 35°C. And if you thought UV was done, think again! It’s back, rating a high 7.

Spotted a quirky cloud or snapped a sunny selfie? Share your weather wonders and stories with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay sun-kissed and breezy, Armstrong & Whitesand!