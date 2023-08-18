RED LAKE, ON – A disturbance at a local motel in Red Lake has culminated in the arrest of a 33-year-old resident, who now faces several serious charges.

On the evening of August 16, 2023, just after 9:00 p.m., officers from the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, accompanied by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were dispatched to the motel following reports of an altercation. Upon arrival, they found an individual with minor injuries. EMS swiftly provided medical aid and transported the injured party to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, the individual was treated and subsequently discharged.

Charges Laid

In connection with the incident, Amanda FIDDLER, a 33-year-old resident of Red Lake, was apprehended. The subsequent charges brought against her under the Criminal Code are:

Assault with a Weapon : This charge implies an individual committed an assault using a weapon or an imitation thereof. The penalty for this offence can range from a fine to imprisonment, depending on the severity of the incident.

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose : It's an offence to possess any weapon, for a purpose dangerous to the public peace. A conviction can lead to imprisonment up to 10 years for an indictable offence or up to 6 months on a summary conviction.

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm : This charge pertains to individuals who, verbally or in writing, convey a threat to cause death or bodily harm to any person. If convicted, an individual could face up to five years in prison.

Mischief Over $5,000: This charge indicates causing deliberate damage to property, in this case, worth over $5,000. Penalties can vary but can include imprisonment for up to 10 years for more severe cases.

Court Appearance

Having been taken into custody, FIDDLER has since been released. She is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake come October 19, 2023.