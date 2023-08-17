Weather: Pickle Lake: When Rain Pours, Pickles… Float?

North Star Air reports We are excited and pleased to announce regular scheduled CARGO air transportation services to Fort Severn and Kasabonika from our Pickle Lake Base, Pikangikum, Keewaywin and Sandy Lake from our Red Lake Base! ✈ Please contact our amazing Cargo Team toll-free at 1-844-633-6294 or email cargo@northstarair.ca for our competitive pricing and schedules!
Today’s Deluge: A Pickled Predicament

Hello Pickle Lake, where even the raindrops might need canoes today! We’ve got a downpour on our hands, and it’s not light drizzling, folks. We’re talking about a potential cocktail of 30 to 50 mm. Some areas might even see the skies being extra generous, sprinkling a tad more.

When Will The Pickling End?

Hope you’ve got those galoshes ready, because it’s a soaky morning. But, here’s the silver lining (beside those clouds) – by the time you contemplate a second lunch, the rain should be calling it quits. After its dramatic exit, expect some cloudy mood swings and a sprinkle of local smoke. And oh! The northwest winds? They’re not to be left behind in the drama, gusting up to 60 km/h. It’s a cozy 19°C with our UV playing it cool at 3.

Tonight’s Tale: From Clear to Cloud-Cuddles

Just when you thought the day’s theatrics were over, the evening promises a clearer plot twist. While the local smoke’s still trying to steal the spotlight, those northwest winds at 20 km/h will be taking a breather, slowing down as the night goes on. As for the temps? A crisp 10°C. Blanket burrito, anyone?

Friday’s Forecast: Sun, Smoke & Sashaying Breezes

Roll out the red carpet, because the sun is making a grand entrance on August 18th. But of course, there’s the ever-present smokey haze dropping by in the afternoon. Winds are making a fashionably late appearance, blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h, and flaunting gusts up to 40 by late morning. The thermostat’s teasing at a comfy 24°C, but with that cheeky humidex, it might feel a pinch warmer at 26°C. Sunglasses at the ready! UV’s upping its game to a sizzling 7.

Got a rain story or a dramatic cloud capture, Pickle Lake? Share your moments at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay dry and fly!

