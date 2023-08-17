Today’s Deluge: A Pickled Predicament

Hello Pickle Lake, where even the raindrops might need canoes today! We’ve got a downpour on our hands, and it’s not light drizzling, folks. We’re talking about a potential cocktail of 30 to 50 mm. Some areas might even see the skies being extra generous, sprinkling a tad more.

When Will The Pickling End?

Hope you’ve got those galoshes ready, because it’s a soaky morning. But, here’s the silver lining (beside those clouds) – by the time you contemplate a second lunch, the rain should be calling it quits. After its dramatic exit, expect some cloudy mood swings and a sprinkle of local smoke. And oh! The northwest winds? They’re not to be left behind in the drama, gusting up to 60 km/h. It’s a cozy 19°C with our UV playing it cool at 3.

Tonight’s Tale: From Clear to Cloud-Cuddles

Just when you thought the day’s theatrics were over, the evening promises a clearer plot twist. While the local smoke’s still trying to steal the spotlight, those northwest winds at 20 km/h will be taking a breather, slowing down as the night goes on. As for the temps? A crisp 10°C. Blanket burrito, anyone?

Friday’s Forecast: Sun, Smoke & Sashaying Breezes

Roll out the red carpet, because the sun is making a grand entrance on August 18th. But of course, there’s the ever-present smokey haze dropping by in the afternoon. Winds are making a fashionably late appearance, blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h, and flaunting gusts up to 40 by late morning. The thermostat’s teasing at a comfy 24°C, but with that cheeky humidex, it might feel a pinch warmer at 26°C. Sunglasses at the ready! UV’s upping its game to a sizzling 7.

Got a rain story or a dramatic cloud capture, Pickle Lake? Share your moments at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay dry and fly!