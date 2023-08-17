Today’s Whirlwind: Showers, Smoke & Speedy Gusts

Greetings to the folks of Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Let’s talk rain – just a sprinkle wrapping up by late morning. After that, the clouds and smoke are having a bit of a standoff. While the smoke plays it local, clouds are hogging most of the sky. Those northwest winds? They’re in a bit of a rush today, clocking in at 30 km/h and flexing with gusts of up to 60 km/h. On the temperature front, we’re coasting at a pleasant 19°C, with the UV index playing it safe at a moderate 5.

Tonight’s Tale: A Clear & Cool Interlude

As we transition into night, the clouds are taking their leave, revealing a star-studded sky. But, not one to be left out, our ever-present smokey sidekick is sticking around. Those persistent northwest winds are slowing their pace from 20 km/h, with gusts easing to 40, then whispering to a light breeze as the night wears on. Snuggle up, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, because we’re dialing down to a brisk 7°C.

Fri-YAY Forecasts: Sun’s Day Out (with a Side of Smoke)

Roll out the picnic blankets because Friday’s turning up the charm! Bright and sunny, with a little smokey haze, just to keep things interesting. The wind’s feeling a southern vibe, breezing in at 20 km/h and gusting to a cheeky 40 by morning. We’re heating things up to 24°C, though with the humidity, you might feel it as a warm 25°C. And if you’re planning an outdoor escapade, those UV rays are blazing at a high 7 – don’t skimp on the sunscreen!

Got a golden-hour glimpse or a gusty anecdote from your day, folks? Share your tidbits and pics with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay sunny and fun-ny, Vermilion Bay & Dryden!