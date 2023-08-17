Current Fire Situation

SAULT Ste. Marie – Wildland Fire Report – The Northeast Region is currently contending with 33 active wildland fires. Among these, 4 fires are under control, while 29 fires are being observed. The air quality is being impacted by smoke originating from wildland fires in western Canada and the Northwest Territories.

No New Fires, but Ongoing Air Quality Impact

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard varies across the region. The far north is experiencing primarily low fire hazard values, while the central and southern areas exhibit a mix of low to high values.

Smoke Forecast and Air Quality

Smoke from wildland fires in western Canada and the Northwest Territories is contributing to air quality concerns across the province. For those interested in monitoring smoke forecasts, visit FireSmoke.ca to access current and projected conditions. Individuals concerned about the health effects of smoke can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Safety Reminders

Fireworks Safety: While fireworks are a cherished aspect of summer, it’s essential to practice fire safety. Taking responsibility for preventing any potential wildland fires that may result from fireworks is crucial. Consider attending organized fireworks events rather than igniting your own.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers: If waterbombers are operating near bodies of water, make sure to remain at a safe distance from their operations. This precaution ensures their ability to scoop water safely and efficiently.

Avoid Drones Near Fires: Operating drones in proximity to forest fires poses hazards to both emergency responders and pilots. Such actions are also illegal and can compromise ongoing firefighting efforts. Keep a safe distance from forest fires.

Reporting Wildland Fires

For reporting wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.