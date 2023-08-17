Today’s Tidbit: A Mixed Bag of Weather Wonders

Kenora, Kenora, Kenora, the skies can’t seem to make up their mind this morning! It’s like nature’s own reality show. We have the clouds having a dominant say with a 40% teaser of showers. But wait, there’s the drama queen – the local smoke, still lingering from those wildfires. The northwest winds, not to be left out, are blowing off steam at 30 km/h and occasionally throwing gusty tantrums up to 50 km/h. But amidst all this, the mercury’s rising to a warm 21°C and oh boy, the UV’s not shy today, rating a high 6 on the sunburn-o-meter.

Tonight’s Narrative: From Clutter to Clarity

By evening, the skies decide to clear up their act, probably after a heart-to-heart with the moon. However, our smokey pal’s hanging around, perhaps reminiscing about the day’s drama. Winds from the northwest decide to play it cool at 20 km/h, before settling into a calm lull as the evening progresses. Night owls, brace for a cool 11°C. Perfect for some stargazing, perhaps?

Fri-Day’s Forecast: Sun, Sizzle & Smokey Soirees

Here’s to a brighter tomorrow, Kenora! The sun’s making a grand comeback. Though, not to be overshadowed, the local smoke decides to crash the sunny party. The wind, always wanting to be in the limelight, is making a brisk appearance from the south, dashing at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 by morning. We’re turning up the heat with a lovely 25°C. But with Mr. Humidex joining in, it might feel a wee bit warmer at 27°C. Sunglass alert: UV’s blaring at a bold 7.

Got some smokey sunrise snaps or a whimsical wind tale, Kenora? We’d love to hear and see! Slide into our inbox at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay breezy and at ease-y!