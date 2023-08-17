Thunder Bay Man Accused of Sexual Assaults Dating Back to 1995

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s help in an ongoing investigation surrounding reported historic sexual assaults by a local man.

Accusations Linked to Boxing Community

Jose Antonio Dasousa PIMENTEL, a 62-year-old boxing coach from Thunder Bay, is the prime suspect in these investigations. Allegations claim that the sexual assaults can be traced back to as early as 1995. The victims involved were known to PIMENTEL through their association with the boxing community.

Authorities suggest that PIMENTEL held a position of trust and authority over his alleged victims. However, in a bid to safeguard the victims who have bravely stepped forward, TBPS has opted not to disclose any further details about the relationships involved.

Investigation Timeline

TBPS was first alerted to these incidents in November 2022, with the Primary Response Branch taking the lead in the initial investigations. Given the gravity and historical nature of the allegations, the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit soon took charge, extending their probe to incidents dating back to 1995.

As a result of this rigorous investigation, in July 2023, PIMENTEL was slapped with charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation. Continued diligence from the police led to the identification of a second victim, culminating in an additional Sexual Assault charge against PIMENTEL on August 17, 2023.

PIMENTEL is set to face the bail court in Thunder Bay today, August 17.

Search for More Victims Continues

With the investigation still active, police suspect that there may be more victims who haven’t yet come forward.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim or witness to such acts is urged to reach out to investigators directly at (807) 684-1200. Those wishing to provide information while maintaining anonymity can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The community is reminded to support and protect victims of sexual assault by reporting any pertinent information and allowing survivors the space to share their stories.