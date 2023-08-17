Sudden Assault on Carrie Street

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police responded swiftly to an assault report on Carrie Street, Thunder Bay, on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 16. Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the scene just shy of 5 p.m. after receiving news of an altercation.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the accused had not only attacked the victims, accusing them of theft, but was ironically in the act of stealing property himself prior to making the accusation.

Foot Chase Ensues, Suspect Apprehended

After the assault, the accused made a dash, escaping on foot. The victim, meanwhile, required immediate medical attention and was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by Superior North EMS paramedics.

In a rapid turn of events, police spotted a suspect fitting the description around 5:30 p.m. The accused, on noticing the officers, attempted to evade them but was cornered and arrested at Martha and Carrie Streets by 5:45 p.m.

Charges and Penalties Explained

The suspect, identified as Anthony Karlmichael PINNOCK, 39, of Thunder Bay, faces serious charges:

Robbery with Violence: Under the Criminal Code of Canada, anyone convicted of this charge could face life imprisonment. This crime involves forcibly stealing something from someone with violence or threats of violence.

Resist Peace Officer: Resisting or willfully obstructing a public officer or peace officer in the execution of his/her duty is also an offense under the Criminal Code of Canada. Those convicted can face up to two years in prison for this indictable offense, or in less serious cases, they might be liable to a fine, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, for a summary conviction.

PINNOCK made his initial appearance in bail court on Thursday, Aug. 17, and was remanded into custody, awaiting his next court appearance.

The public is reminded to report any suspicious activities and to always prioritize personal safety. The quick response of the police in this situation underscores their commitment to keeping Thunder Bay safe.