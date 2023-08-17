Last Seen in Intercity

Thunder Bay residents are urged to be on the lookout for Isaiah MAZINAKOUSKANG, 42, who was last spotted in the Intercity region of Thunder Bay on August 13th, 2023. The Thunder Bay Police Service is deeply concerned, especially since Isaiah was expected to return to his residence in Geraldton a day before he went missing.

Description and Physical Appearance

Isaiah is an Indigenous male with a light complexion. Standing at around 5′ 8″, he has a medium build. Distinctively, he sports a brown mohawk hairstyle and has brown eyes. As of now, there are no details available regarding the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Public Assistance Requested

The police and the community are rallying together in hopes of a safe return for Isaiah. If you have any potentially helpful information or clues about his current whereabouts, you’re encouraged to reach out immediately to the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to provide details without revealing their identity, they can forward their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers either by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website at www.p3tips.com.