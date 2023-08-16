Today’s Forecast: “Sunshine, Showers & Smoke”

Greetings to the Wasaho Cree Nation! Your day promises a delicate balance of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of morning and early afternoon showers. As the day progresses, you can expect a few showers to settle in. The skies might be clear, but the ground tells another story – the presence of local smoke will be felt, so ensure you take necessary precautions. A brisk wind from the south is set to pick up its pace by late morning, reaching speeds of up to 30 km/h. Today’s high will be a comfortable 19°C with a moderate UV index of 5. If heading out, protect your skin and eyes.

Tonight’s Chronicle: “Soothing Showers and Softened Breezes”

The evening curtain draws with showers serenading the land. Local smoke continues to linger, emphasizing the need for residents to take precautions. The robust southern winds at 30 km/h will gradually mellow down, turning light as midnight approaches. The night’s embrace sets a cooler tone with temperatures dipping to 11°C.

Tomorrow’s Prelude: “Winds’ Waltz and Watery Whispers”

Thursday, 17th August: Keep those umbrellas at the ready! The day is characterized by showers accompanied by gusty winds. Expect the mercury to not climb beyond 16°C.

Residents of Wasaho Cree Nation, stay vigilant, and be prepared for the changing weather patterns. Remember to seek shelter indoors during heavy showers and reduce outdoor activities due to local smoke. Stay safe!